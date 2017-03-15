65
San Diego, CA
San Diego Weather Summary: 65 degrees
Menu
Exact phrase
KFMBFM Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
Home
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation World
Politics
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Hourly & 10-Day
Traffic
Shows
The Cantore Show
Robin Roth
Rick Lawrence
JT
Listen Live
Features
Concerts
Contests
DEALBOSS
Events
Lick the Plate
Lost and Found at Lunch
Recently Played Songs
Connect
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Newsletter
Jobs
RSS Feeds
© 2019 KFMB-TV, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Ice Ice Baby - Hot Tub Kazoo
Published:
3:31 PM PDT March 15, 2017
Updated:
1:04 PM PDT March 20, 2017
Related Videos
Meryl's Movie Review - 'The Sure Thing'
CANTORE-SHOW
SD Humane Society's Bree Steffen on 'The Cantore Show'
CANTORE-SHOW
Harbor PD's Capt Jeff Geary on 'The Cantore Show'
CANTORE-SHOW
VERIFY: Fake campaign sites popping up for Biden, Sanders, Harris, and Warren
NEWS
Peter Davenport, Director NUFORC on 'The Cantore Show'
CANTORE-SHOW
Orion Spacecraft Ascent Abort-2 Test
NATION-WORLD
Lola Tash (My Therapist Says) on 'The Cantore Show'
CANTORE-SHOW
Migrant children held at border describe neglect
NATION-WORLD
SD Historians on 'The Cantore Show'
CANTORE-SHOW
Best Thing I Ate This Week: Shoyu Ramen (HiroNori Craft Ramen)
CANTORE-SHOW
Verify: Democratic Debate Night 2
NATION-WORLD
Milking Goats at SD Fair
CANTORE-SHOW
Jobs
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Caption Procedures
© 2019 KFMB-TV, LLC. All Rights Reserved.