SAN DIEGO — Even as the 2019 continues to play out until the end of September, San Diego Padre fans are already excited about what is to come in 2020 and beyond.

The team gave fans quite a bit to be excited about in the first half of the season in 2019, going into the All-Star break with a 45-45 record and only a few games out of a National League Wild Card spot. While the second half of the season hasn't quite lived up to the first half, many fans are excited for the future will bring, even as soon as next year.

The 2020 regular-season schedule will start off at Petco Park on March 26th with a 7-game home stand against the Colorado Rockies and Atlanta Braves. It will finish on September 27th after 7 games against the Minnesota Twins and natural rivals, the Los Angles Dodgers.