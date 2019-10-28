SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have agreed to terms with Jayce Tingler on a three-year contract to become the 21st manager in franchise history, Executive Vice President/General Manager A.J. Preller announced Monday.



“Jayce has extensive experience in virtually every aspect of coaching, player development and baseball operations, and our entire group believes that he’s the right person to lead our talented roster,” said Preller. “His multi-faceted skill set, combined with his ability to develop talent and help players reach their potential at the Major League level, were key factors in his selection as our manager. We are excited for Jayce to build upon the foundation we’ve laid in San Diego as we set our sights on October baseball.”



Tingler, 38, spent last season as the Major League player development field coordinator for the Texas Rangers in his 13th season with the organization. The Smithville, Mo., native moved to the front office for two years to assume the role of assistant general manager (2017-18), overseeing the club’s player development system before returning to the dugout as bench coach to end the 2018 season. Tingler was also field coordinator in 2015-16, serving as the outfield and base-running coach for the Major League coaching staff when the Rangers captured back-to-back AL West division titles.

RELATED: San Diego Padres hire Jayce Tingler as next manager

Prior to his initial stint on the big-league staff, Tingler spent three years (2012-14) as the Rangers’ minor league field coordinator, overseeing all on-field instruction for farm players, as well as organizing spring training and the instructional league. He served as coordinator of instruction for the club’s Arizona and Dominican Republic operations in 2011 before spending three seasons as manager in the Dominican Summer League (2008-09) and Arizona League (2010), leading all three of his squads to first-place finishes and a collective 124-62 (.667) record. At the time of his hiring in San Diego, Tingler was managing Escogido in the Dominican Winter League, where the Leones’ 9-1 record sat atop the standings.



Tingler played parts of four minor league seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays (2003-05) and Rangers (2006), batting .271 (400-1477) with 49 doubles, nine triples, three home runs, 111 RBI, 248 runs, 20 stolen bases, 221 walks and just 95 strikeouts.



Originally selected by Toronto in the 10th round of the 2003 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Missouri, the left-handed outfielder was named a Florida State League All-Star in 2004 before being selected by the Rangers in the Triple-A phase of the 2005 Rule 5 Draft, earning California League All-Star honors in his lone season in the Texas system in 2006. Tingler, a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American in 2000 for Mizzou, finished his Tigers’ career as the school’s all-time leader in hits, walks and runs.



Tingler will be introduced at a press conference at Petco Park on Thursday, October 31 at 11:00 a.m. PT. He will wear No. 32.