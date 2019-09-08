SAN DIEGO — Governor Gavin Newsom arrived in San Diego Friday as part of a health care tour.



Newsom toured 2-1-1 San Diego to highlight California's efforts to make health care more affordable "and move closer toward the goal of health care for all," officials say.

Governor Newsom’s visit to San Diego comes one day after he endorsed Assemblyman Todd Gloria in his bid for San Diego mayor.

Friday evening, the San Diego County Democratic Party will host a mayoral candidate forum, one of the first major candidate events of the campaign.

Gloria will be present Friday night, along with City Councilwoman Barbara Bry and activist Tasha Williamson who will all take the stage at San Diego City College's Saville Theatre to discuss pressing city issues like affordable housing, homelessness and public transit.





