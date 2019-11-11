SAN DIEGO — Events will be held around the county Monday to celebrate Veterans Day and honor those who have served in the military.



Veterans Week San Diego will hold its 33rd annual San Diego Veterans Day Parade along the waterfront, paying special tribute this year to veterans of the Vietnam War. Some 60,000 people are expected to attend the parade, which will run along NorthHarbor Drive between Ash Street and Pacific Highway.



The parade will feature a performance by the Nassau County Police Emerald Society Pipe Band and the horses and riders of the Scripps Miramar Saddlebreds. Local Vietnam War veterans and Pearl Harbor survivors will marshal the parade, according to Veterans Week San Diego. The parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

At 3:30 p.m., the Miramar National Cemetery Support Foundation will hold its annual Veterans Day service. Like the parade, this year's service will honor Vietnam War veterans. Ramona resident Duane Norman, a quadriplegic veteran and race car driver, will serve as the event's featured speaker.



The service will be held at Miramar National Cemetery's Flag Assembly Area. The event is open to active-duty military members, veterans, their families and members of the public.

In recognition of the holiday, the city and county of San Diego will close their administrative offices, libraries, recreation and community centers, the county's parks and campgrounds, the city's pools and all public buildings at Balboa Park. All local services and offices are expected to re- open Tuesday.