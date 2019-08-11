SAN DIEGO — The County of San Diego offers a variety of resources to assist active duty military, veterans and their families. One of these services is Courage to Call, a free, 24/7 help line that provides information, guidance, and referrals to service members and their loved ones.

Courage to Call is dedicated to improving mental wellness for members of the military, veterans and their families. The help line is staffed by veterans and military spouses, providing callers with a peer-to-peer support system that can help break down barriers in a population that is at a higher risk for mental health problems, substance abuse and family stresses.

Courage to Call is funded by the County and supported by 2-1-1 San Diego, a nonprofit organization that provides community and disaster services online and over the phone. To access Courage to Call, simply dial 2-1-1. All calls are confidential.

In addition to Courage to Call, the County’s Office of Military & Veterans Affairs can assist veterans in claiming benefits from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, the State of California, and other agencies.