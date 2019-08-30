Walmart is joining Target in the car seat recycling game in time for National Baby Safety Month in September.

Walmart announced Thursday it is launching its first-ever car seat recycling event, Sept. 16-30. Customers can trade in used car seats at the service desk of any of the nearly 4,000 participating Walmart stores in exchange for a $30 Walmart gift card that can be used in their stores or online for baby items.

There's a limit of two trade-ins per household and booster seats are not eligible in the Walmart event.

RELATED: Did you know car seats expire?

RELATED: Is your child's car seat installed correctly?

The retailer is teaming up with waste management company TerraCycle, which works with manufacturers and retailers to collect items that are considered difficult to recycle and end up in the trash. Walmart says it expects the event to recycle the plastic equivalent of 35 million water bottles and keep them out of landfills.

Target's car seat trade-in program returns Sept. 3-13. Customers who bring their car seat to Guest Services will get a coupon for 20% off a new car seat, stroller or select baby items. The coupon is good through Sept. 14.

RELATED: Mom's viral post of horrific car accident reminds parents of importance of car seats

RELATED: AAA: End of summer road trip safety tips

Target says it accepts and recycles infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats and car seats that are expired or damaged. Waste Management is partnering with Target to recycle the seats.