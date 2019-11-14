Walmart released its 37-page Black Friday circular Thursday, two weeks before Thanksgiving.

The retailer plans to be open on Thanksgiving with its Black Friday deals available starting at 6 p.m. in its stores. The discounts will also be available online starting at 10 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

As with most retailers, there are some big discounts on electronics. Perhaps the biggest is a 40" Onn 2K Smart TV for $98 and a 50" Onn 4K Smart TV for $148.

If you want a more recognized name brand:

Vizio 65" 4K Smart TV - $398

Samsung 55" 4K Smart TV - $328

Samsung 50" 4K Smart TV - $278

Other electronics discounts:

iPad 7th Generation 32GB - $249

Apple Watch Series 3 - $129

Apple AirPods with charging case - $129

iPhone 6S (Straight Talk or Total Wireless) - $99

Samsung Galazy Tab A 10.1 - $149

HP laptops ranging from $149 to $399

Night Owl HD 4-camera security system - $150

Arlo 3-camera security system - $249

Sales, of course, extend to all departments with deals on appliances, games, clothing, toys, tires and Christmas decor.

Walmart is also offering pre-Black Friday deals starting Thursday on select electronics, appliances and toys.

