WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video above was published last year in December.

President Trump has nominated U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe again to be nation's top intelligence official.

Trump tweeted Friday afternoon that he's announcing the Texas congressman as his nominee to be the Director of National Intelligence.

The president said on Twitter that he would have finished the process prior but Ratcliffe wanted to wait until after an internal investigation was completed.

He says Ratcliffe is "an outstanding man of great talent."

RELATED: Trump names U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe to advisory and advocacy role during impeachment trial

The DNI post oversees the 17 U.S. spy agencies that Trump has repeatedly scorned.

He had earlier nominated the two-term Republican congressman to be the next director of national intelligence. But in early August, Trump abruptly withdrew his name amid growing questions about Ratcliffe's qualifications for the job.

Democrats and Republicans criticized him for having little experience in the field of intelligence.

RELATED: Trump's pick for national intelligence director, Rep. John Ratcliffe, is withdrawing

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 24, 2019, file photo, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas., questions former special counsel Robert Mueller as he testifies before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on his report on Russian election interference, on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that the nation’s top intelligence official would step aside on Aug. 15, and that he would nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe to the post, following a report Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is leaving his job next month. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

AP