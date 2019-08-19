The Trans-Siberian orchestra is coming back to town for the holidays with a throwback to the album that made them famous.

The "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" tour is a nod to the album of the same name and the first in a Christmas themed trilogy. The rock group will return with all-new staging and effects in the show.

Their show started small and was performed to 12,000 people in five cities in 1999 and then exploded onto the national scene. They’ve performed for nine million fans over the course of 12 years.

The album also inspired the Trans-Siberian Orchestra's annual holiday tours. The annual tours started in 1999 with just five cities, and grew to a national tour.

"Christmas Eve and Other Stories" tells the story of an angel sent to Earth on Christmas Eve to discover humanity's goodness. Classic songs like "O Come All Ye Faithful," " Good King Joy," and "This Christmas Day" will be played.

The tour kick's off in Green Bay, Wisconsin on November 13 and ends in Chicago, Illinoi on December 30. Presale ticket sales for November dates begin on September 4 at 10 a.m. local time, whereas presale ticket sales for December dates begin September 5 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Fans can begin registering for the verified fan presale now on their site. The winter tour 2019 is presented by Hallmark Channel.

Here is the full list of dates for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra's "Christmas and Other Stories. Tickets will be on sale on their website.

Nov 13 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center - 4:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Nov 13 - Council Bluffs, IA - Mid-America Center - 7:30 PM

Nov 14 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center - 7:30 PM

Nov 15 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre - 3:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Nov 16 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center - 3:30 PM & 8:00 PM

Nov 16 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Nov 17 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Nov 17 - Colorado Springs, CO - World Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM [

Nov 20 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena - 7:30 PM

Nov 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena - 3:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Nov 21 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena - 7:30 PM

Nov 21 - Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena - 7:30 PM

Nov 22 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena - 3:30 PM & 8:00 PM

Nov 22 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena - 8:00 PM

Nov 23 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena - 3:30 PM & 8:00 PM

Nov 23 - Portland, OR - Moda Center - 3:30 PM & 8:00 PM

Nov 24 - Hartford, CT - XL Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Nov 24 - Tacoma, WA - Tacomadome - 3:30 PM

Nov 26 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center - 8:00 PM

Nov 27 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center - 4:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Nov 29 - Cincinnati, OH - US Bank Arena - 4:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Nov 29 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Nov 30 - Dayton, OH - Nutter Center - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Nov 30 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena - 3:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 1 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 1 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 4 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena - 7:30 PM

Dec 4 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 5 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena - 7:30 PM

Dec 5 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena - 7:00 PM

Dec 6 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena - 8:00 PM

Dec 7 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 7 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 8 - Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 11 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum - 7:30 PM

Dec 11 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC - 7:30 PM

Dec 12 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena - 7:30 PM

Dec 12 - Jacksonville, FL - Veterans Memorial Arena - 7:30 PM

Dec 13 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center - 4:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 13 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center - 8:00 PM

Dec 14 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center - 3:30 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 14 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center - 3:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 15 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 18 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena - 7:30 PM

Dec 18 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center - 7:30 PM

Dec 19 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center - 7:30 PM

Dec 19 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum - 7:30 PM

Dec 20 - Uniondale, NY - NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum - 8:00 PM

Dec 20 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center - 8:00 PM

Dec 21 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 21 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 22 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena - 3:30 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 22 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 23 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center - 3:30 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 26 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 27 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 27 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum - 3:30 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 28 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 28 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 30 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 30 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena - 2:30 PM & 8:00 PM