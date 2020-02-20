LAS VEGAS — Tom Steyer, one of the Democratic presidential candidates who didn't meet the DNC's qualifications for the ninth debate, put his opinions and campaign stance out on social media Wednesday night.

Before the debate even started, he tweeted, "The @DNC made a tremendous mistake in managing the debate qualification process. Requiring candidates to collect an arbitrary amount of contributors forced candidates of color from the race."

The billionaire investor and activist took to social media to bash the other billionaire candidate Bloomberg, who qualified for his first debate. He also tweeted out a campaign ad against the former New York City mayor.

In response to criticism from his rivals over his tax returns, Mike Bloomberg said during the debate he’ll release them in “a few weeks.” The multi-billionaire candidate said Wednesday that it takes “a long time” to compile his tax returns because he makes a lot of money and “can’t go to TurboTax.”

Styer, the only other Democratic candidate who's also a billionaire, tweeted, "I've released over 3,200 pages of tax returns. Mayor Bloomberg — I can show you how it is done." It included a link to his tax returns.

When the moderators transitioned the debate conversation to fracking, Steyer said, "I was proud to have passed a constitutional ballot measure in Nevada that raised the state’s energy portfolio to 50% renewables by 2030. I'm the ONLY candidate who will make tackling the climate crisis my top priority."

Steyer is hoping to participate in the 10th debate, which will take place on Feb. 25 in South Carolina, but he has yet to qualify.

"Miss me yet? See you in South Carolina," Steyer tweeted.

The candidates participating in the ninth debate include Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.