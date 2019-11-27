T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods sold 19 items of the last five years that were under recall. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says it is issuing a new recall for those old recalled items.

The CPSC says the products were recalled between 2014 and 2019. There are about 1,200 total items that were sold to consumers despite the recall. They include infant sleepers, children's watches, chairs and clothing.

CPSC did not elaborate on why the stores continued to sell these items after the recalls. All three chains are owned by The TJX Companies.

Consumers are urged to stop using the products and contact the store or manufacturers for either a refund, replacement or repair, depending upon the item. Below is a list of each item and the recall information from CPSC.

Inclined Sleeper Accessory for Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards Recalled by Fisher Price

Recall Date: June 27, 2019

Original Sale Dates: October 2014 through June 2019

Hazard: Infant fatalities have been reported while using other inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Remedy: Refund

Contact: Fisher-Price online at www.service.mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” or at 800-432-5437 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Portable Speakers Recalled by ION Audio

Recall Date: May 21, 2019

Original Sale Dates: March 2016 through March 2019

Hazard: Hydrogen gas can leak from the portable speaker battery when charging and the speaker can burst, posing an explosion hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Contact: ION Audio toll-free at 833-682-0371 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.ionaudio.com and click on recalls located at the top of the page.

Rocking Sleepers Recalled by Kids II

Recall Date: April 26, 2019

Original Sale Dates: March 2012 through April 2019

Hazard: Infant fatalities have occurred in the Rocking Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Remedy: Refund

Contact: Kids II toll-free at 866-869-7954 from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.kids2.com and click on “IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION”.

Rock ‘n Play Sleepers Recalled by Fisher-Price

Recall Date: April 12, 2019

Original Sale Dates: 2009 through April 2019

Hazard: Infant fatalities have occurred in Rock ‘n Play Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Remedy: Refund

Contact: Fisher-Price online at www.service.mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” or toll-free at 866-812-6518 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Glass & Ceramic Drawer Knobs Recalled by TJX

Recall Date: December 13, 2018

Original Sale Dates: October 2015 through October 2018

Hazard: The glass and ceramic drawer knobs can break or shatter when pulled, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Contact: T.J. Maxx at 800-926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at www.tjmaxx.com and click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page. Marshalls toll-free at 888-627-7425 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at www.marshalls.com and click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page. HomeGoods at 800-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at www.homegoods.com and click on Customer Service at the bottom of the page.

Bistro Chairs Recalled by Jimco

Recall Date: September 11, 2018

Original Sale Dates: January 2018 through June 2018

Hazard: The chair’s seat can break, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Contact: Jimco Lamp & Manufacturing Company at 800-643-0092 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at http://jimcolamp.com/ and click on Recall Information at the bottom of the page.

Swivel Barstools Recalled by TJX

Recall Date: September 6, 2018

Original Sale Dates: September 2017 through December 2017

Hazard: The wood joints on the barstool can break, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Contact: HomeGoods at 800-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.homegoods.com and click on Customer Service at the bottom of the page. Marshalls toll-free at 888-627-7425 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.marshalls.com and click on Customer Service at the bottom of the page. T.J. Maxx at 800-926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.tjmaxx.com then click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page.

Children’s Cardigan Sets Recalled by Carter’s

Recall Date: May 2, 2018

Original Sale Dates: July 2017 through March 2018

Hazard: The cardigan’s toggle button can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy: Refund

Contact: Carter’s Consumer Affairs department at 800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.carters.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page.

Sharper Image and Frigidaire Mandoline Slicers Recalled by Premier Kitchen

Recall Date: May 1, 2018

Original Sale Dates: May 2017 through April 2018

Hazard: The small blades in the julienne slicer attachment can separate from the plastic assembly, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Contact: Premier Kitchen Products at 800-304-4035 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@pkpny.com or online at www.pkp-recall.com.

Glass Beer Mugs Recalled by TJX

Recall Date: July 13, 2017

Original Sale Dates: May 2017 through June 2017

Hazard: The glass beer mug can break if heated or used with hot liquid, posing burn and laceration hazards.

Remedy: Refund

Contact: HomeGoods at 800-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.homegoods.com and click on Product Info/Recalls at the bottom of the page.

Coffee Presses Recalled by Bradshaw International

Recall Date: May 16, 2017

Original Sale Dates: July 2016 through March 2017

Hazard: The glass beakers of the coffee presses can break during normal use, posing a laceration hazard to users.

Remedy: Replace

Contact: Bradshaw International toll-free at 877-614-9571 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.bradshawintl.com and click on Recalls.

Oball Rattles Recalled by Kids II

Recall Date: March 2, 2017

Original Sale Dates: January 2016 through February 2017

Hazard: The clear plastic disc on the outside of the oball rattles can break, releasing small beads, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy: Refund

Contact: Kids II toll-free at 800-230-8190 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.kidsii.com and click on Recalls at the bottom of the page.

Cutlery Knives Recalled by Calphalon

Recall Date: February 22, 2017

Original Sale Dates: September 2008 through December 2016

Hazard: The blade on the Contemporary Cutlery knives can break during use, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy: Replace

Contact: Calphalon at 800-809-7267 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.calphalon.com and click on Customer Support at the bottom of the page.

Self-balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Recalled by Swagway

Recall Date: July 6, 2016

Original Sale Dates: September 2015 through March 2016

Hazard: The lithium-ion battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat, posing a risk of the products smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.

Remedy: Repair

Contact: Swagway toll-free at 844-299-0625 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at https://swagway.com and click on Product Recall.

Foldable Lounge Chairs Recalled by TJX

Recall Date: May 25, 2016

Original Sale Dates: During March 2016

Hazard: The chairs can collapse unexpectedly, posing a fall and injury hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Contact: T.J. Maxx at 800-926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.tjmaxx.com then click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page or Marshalls toll-free at 888-627-7425 or online at www.marshalls.com and click on Customer Service at the bottom of the page.

Ivanka Trump Scarves Recalled by GBG Accessories Group

Recall Date: April 6, 2016

Original Sale Dates: October 2014 through January 2016

Hazard: Women’s scarves do not meet the federal flammability standards for clothing textiles, posing a burn risk.

Remedy: Refund

Contact: Contact: GBG Accessories Group toll-free at 888-771-9047 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or via email at IvankaTrumpRecall@globalbrandsgroup.com for more information.

Children’s Light-Up Watches Recalled by MZB

Recall Date: August 5, 2015

Original Sale Dates: October 2012 through June 2015

Hazard: The case-back of the watch can detach and expose the interior to water, posing a risk of skin irritation, redness, rashes or chemical burns.

Remedy: MZB is no longer in business. TJX is offering a full refund to consumers with recalled watches purchased at T.J. Maxx or Marshalls stores.

Contact: T.J. Maxx at 800-926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.tjmaxx.com then click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page.

Marshalls at 888-627-7425 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET or online at www.marshalls.com and click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page.

Foldable Wood Patio Chairs Recalled by Linon Home Décor Products

Recall Date: March 25, 2015

Original Sale Dates: February 2014 to February 2015

Hazard: The chair can unexpectedly tip over when a consumer sits on the edge of the seat, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Contact: Linon Home Décor Products at 800-262-1852 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm’s website at www.linon.com and click on the Contact Us link for more information.

Gardeners Eden Light-Up Decorations Recalled by TJX

Recall Date: March 13, 2014

Original Sale Dates: August 2013 to September 2013

Hazard: Exposed wiring near the battery box can lead to a short circuit, posing a fire hazard

Remedy: Refund

Contact: TJX at 800-926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.tjmaxx.com, then click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page and at www.marshalls.com and www.homegoods.com, then click on Product Info/Recalls at the bottom of the page.

Editor's note: Information about each specific recall and contact information were pulled directly from CPSC.gov.