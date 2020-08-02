NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand — Thai officials say a soldier who went on a shooting rampage and killed at least 21 people and injured 42 others has been shot dead inside a mall in northeastern Thailand.

Officials say the soldier angry over a financial dispute first killed two people and then went on a far bloodier rampage Saturday, shooting as he drove to a busy mall where shoppers fled in terror.

Video taken outside the mall showed people diving for cover as shots rang out mid-afternoon Saturday. Many were killed outside the mall, some in cars, others while walking.

About 16 hours later, officials held a news conference outside the mall early Sunday to announce the gunman was fatally shot. The officials did not release any details.

At least 21 people were killed in all as more gunshots rang out early Sunday morning.

Police commandos had been searching the mall for the shooter, and said they have secured the building from the ground floor up.

It was the country’s second mass shooting in about a month.

People who were able to get out of Terminal 21 Korat mall were escorted outside by armed commando soldiers.

The soldier who holed up in the popular shopping mall in northeastern Thailand shot multiple people, officials said.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says there are no more bodies left inside the mall.

The Associated Press reports that the gunman appeared to have an assault rifle on him, according to what was seen on security camera video. Police officers who asked not to be identified said the shooter took a gun from his base and drove to the mall, firing along the way.

People who were able to get out of Terminal 21 Korat mall, are escorted outside by armed commando soldiers in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. A soldier who holed up in a popular shopping mall in northeastern Thailand shot multiple people on Saturday, killing at least 20 and injuring 31 others, officials said. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalitkanjanakul)

AP

People are seen heading to an exit of the Terminal 21 Korat mall guarded by armed police in Korat, Thailand, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (AP)

AP