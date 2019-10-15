Thanksgiving is fast approaching and despite a desire by shoppers to get a jump on Black Friday and the holiday season, most retailers will be closed on the fourth Thursday of the month. But a handful of stores do plan to be open on Thanksgiving.

Here's a look at who will be open and who will be closed. This is not a complete list as some retailers are still setting their plans or have not responded to requests. This list will be updated as more chains make their announcements.

Open on Thanksgiving

Fred Meyer: 7 a.m.-4 p.m. A handful of pharmacy departments won’t open until 10 a.m. PickUp service will end at 3 p.m. Fuel centers will open at 7 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.

H-E-B: 6 a.m.-2 p.m. No pharmacy, curbside service, or home delivery

Kmart: 6 a.m.-midnight for most stores across the country

Sears: Open 6 p.m. Thursday through Black Friday

Walmart: Hours to be determined

Closed on Thanksgiving

Abt

Academy Sports

Ace Hardware

American Girl

Army and Air Force Exchange stores

At Home

AT&T

Barnes & Noble

Big 5 Sporting Goods

Blain's Farm and Fleet

Burlington

Campmor

The Container Store

Costco

Crate & Barrel

Guitar Center

H&M Stores

Half Price Books

*H-E-B

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

Ikea

La-Z-Boy (Each store sets its own hours)

Lamps Plus

Lowe's

Office Depot

OfficeMax

Petsmart

Marshall's

Mills Fleet Farm

Patagonia

Pier 1

REI (Will also be closed on Black Friday)

Staples

Stein Mart

T.J. Maxx

Tractor Supply Stores

True Value (Stores may decide on their own, but are traditionally closed)

West Marine Stores

Again, this is not a complete list. Some retailers have yet to respond to requests or say they are still determining their holiday schedules.