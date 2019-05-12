Spotify has released its lists of the most-streamed songs, albums and artists of the 2019 and from the past decade.

The winner for 2019 is Post Malone with 6.5 billion streams globally followed by Billie Eilish with 6 billion. Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, and Bad Bunny round out the top five.

"Señorita" by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes was the most-streamed song of the year, followed by Billie Eilish's "bad guy" and the Post Malone-Swae Lee collaboration "Sunflower."

Eilish's "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?" was the top-streamed album of 2019.

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish attends the 60th annual Clio Awards at The Manhattan Center on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Queen even made the countdown. "Bohemian Rhapsody" was the top-streamed song not released in the past decade, according to Spotify.

As for the decade, Drake was the most-streamed artist globally followed by Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Eminem.

Grande was the most-streamed female artist followed by Rihanna and Taylor Swift.

The top-streamed song of the decade was Sheeran's "Shape of You." Second was "One Dance" by Drake, Kyla and WizKid, followed by "rockstar" from Post Malone and 21 Savage. You can listen to the top 50 here on Spotify (some songs have explicit lyrics).

Here are the rest of Spotify's 2019 most-streamed lists:

Female Artists

Billie Eilish Ariana Grande Taylor Swift Camila Cabello Halsey

Male Artists

Post Malone Ed Sheeran Bad Bunny Khalid J Balvin

Songs

“Señorita” – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes “bad guy” – Billie Eilish “Sunflower” – Post Malone, Swae Lee “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande “Old Town Road – Remix” – Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus

Albums

"WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?" – Billie Eilish "Hollywood’s Bleeding" – Post Malone "thank u, next" – Ariana Grande "No.6 Collaborations Project" – Ed Sheeran "Shawn Mendes" – Shawn Mendes

Podcasts

The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark Gemischtes Hack Fest & Flauschig The Misfits Podcast

Spotify Original Podcasts

The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal Gemischtes Hack Fest & Flauschig Serial Killers Herrengedeck – Der Podcast

And here are the decade lists from Spotify.

Most-Streamed Artists

Drake Ed Sheeran Post Malone Ariana Grande Eminem

Female Artists

Ariana Grande Rihanna Taylor Swift Sia Beyoncé

Male Artists

Drake Ed Sheeran Post Malone Eminem The Weeknd

Tracks