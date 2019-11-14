Los Angeles County authorities say multiple people have been injured after a shooting Thursday morning at a high school in Southern California.

Emergency crews converged on Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, about 40 miles north of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department initially said there were at least six people injured, but later said there were just at least three victims. The extent of the injuries are not yet known.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said they were searching for a male suspect in black clothing that was last seen at the school. A sheriff's department spokesperson told NBC LA there were "multiple victims" and a weapon was recovered.

Aerial footage from local media showed multiple ambulances on the scene in Santa Clarita and three people could be seen being loaded into ambulances on stretchers.

Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Christopher Thomas said it was not immediately clear if the victims suffered gunshot wounds or other injuries.

Saugus High School and other schools in the area have been locked down.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff tweeted that anywhere near the high school should lock their doors and stay inside.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.