Dozens of recalls have been issued since July 2018 for blood pressure medications that may contain impurities which could potentially cause cancer. Hundreds of lots to date have been placed under recall.

At the bottom of this page is a searchable database from the FDA where you can see if your medication is affected. You can search by company name, medication name, the National Drug Code, lot number and expiration date.

The impurities are called nitrosamines. The FDA says that while they are common in small amounts in water, some meats, dairy products and vegetables, they should not be appearing in drug products.

The agency believes the impurities "may be generated when specific chemicals and reaction conditions are present in the manufacturing process of the drug’s API (active pharmaceutical ingredient)." The FDA said it has reached out to manufacturers about steps they can take to avoid the impurities in the future.

The FDA stresses that the risk of developing cancer from taking the drugs is very low, but it is still possible if a patient were to take enough of the contaminated medication over a long period of time.

"The FDA calculated that if you took the very highest dose of one of the affected medicines over four years, and you took the medicine that was the most contaminated, the risk is an additional one case in 8,000 people," said Janet Woodcock, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

The FDA cautions that the health risk to patients, such as stroke, is much higher if they choose to suddenly stop taking the medications without first talking with a doctor about alternatives. The agency said in early April it had identified at least 40 medications that contained no impurities.

