A mysterious "Find My Mobile" notification sparked confusion among Samsung Galaxy smartphone users overnight.

Some customers around the world reported receiving a message from Samsung's Find My Mobile app that simply read "1" with another "1" below it.

A few hours later, the official Twitter account for Samsung support in the United Kingdom explained that the notifications were accidentally sent during "internal testing" and there was "no effect" on any devices.

The bizarre alerts had some Galaxy smartphone users concerned their phones may have been hacked, because when they tapped the message it simply disappeared.

"Got a mysterious find my mobile notification. Was scared that someone tried to track me but it seems thousands of people got this," one Twitter user said.

Another Samsung user tweeted that they were "spooked" by the whole situation.

Samsung's UK help account later confirmed the notification was sent by mistake.

"Samsung apologises for any inconvenience this may have caused you and will work to prevent similar cases from occurring in the future," the account tweeted.

The Samsung's support account later tweeted that the notification had been sent on "a limited number of Galaxy devices," but did not give an exact number.

