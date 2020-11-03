WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video above was published last month.

President Donald Trump is expected to address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday night as the number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus has topped 1,000 in the U.S.

Congress is working quickly to unveil a coronavirus aid package, while the Trump administration is considering delaying the April 15 federal tax deadline for most individual taxpayers as well as small businesses.

RELATED: World Health Organization declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic

Trump's announcement of his Oval Office address was made after he tweeted, "I am fully prepared to use the full power of the Federal Government to deal with our current challenge of the CoronaVirus!"

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: WHO classifies coronavirus as a pandemic, Trump to address nation

The World Health Organization has declared that the global crisis is now a pandemic. A pandemic classification describes how a disease spreads rather than its severity. Essentially this means that the disease has been popping up in many countries, not that it's getting worse.

However, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has warned that the outbreak in the U.S. is going to get worse.

The outbreak has been expanding as New York, California, Washington state and even the nation's capital, Washington, D.C., all declared a state of emergency.

The coronavirus, which started in Wuhan, China, last year, has spread to dozens of countries. There are 122,000 confirmed cases worldwide and over 4,500 people have died from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The outbreak has impacted the U.S. stock market, after it plunged 5.9 percent Wednesday on Wall Street, wiping out all of Tuesday's big gains. It also caused governments to take serious steps to contain the virus.

RELATED: Virus fears plunge Dow into bear market

Italy says all stores except pharmacies and food markets will be closed in response to the country's outbreak. The tighter restrictions on daily life are the government’s latest effort to respond to the fast-moving crisis that took Italy’s number of cases from three to 12,462 in less than three weeks.

President Donald Trump walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, as he heads to New Jersey to speak at a campaign event. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

AP