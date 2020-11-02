A parking space in San Francisco is up for sale for $100,000.
Just the parking space.
According to the listing, the space is in a condominium complex about a mile from Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants. So, perfect for a season ticket holder.
"To be clear: This is for a PARKING SPACE ONLY," wrote listing agent Bill Williams.
Williams says the current tenant of the condo is leasing it for $300 month-to-month.
CBS News reports the owners have been trying to sell it since last year. The owners moved to New York and want someone to just buy the space.
According to a payment calculator on the listing site, someone putting down a $20,000 down payment would pay $388 per month on a 30-year fixed loan for the space.
Another parking space in the same garage reportedly sold for $90,000 in November after three days on the market.
According to 24/7 Wall Street, these are cities where the median home value is under $100,000.
- Augusta-Richmond County, Georgia
- Beaumont, Texas
- Wichita Falls, Texas
- Memphis
- Syracuse, New York
- Evansville, Indiana
- Kansas City, Kansas
- Rockford, Illinois
- Jackson, Mississippi
- Birmingham, Alabama
- Brownsville, Texas
- South Bend, Indiana
- Akron, Ohio
- Rochester, New York
- Toledo, Ohio
- Buffalo
- Lansing, Michigan
- Cleveland
- Dayton, Ohio
- Detroit
RELATED: VERIFY: You Might Not Want That Home Warranty Policy
RELATED: New data shows surge in home prices following Camp Fire