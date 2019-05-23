NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center has forecasted a near-normal Atlantic hurricane season for 2019.

The center cited a 40 percent chance of a near-normal season, a 30 percent chance of an above-normal season and a 30 percent chance of a below-normal season.

NOAA predicts a range of nine to 15 named storms, of which four to eight could become hurricanes, which includes two to four major hurricanes. As all other NOAA predictions, they report theses ranges with a 70 percent confidence.

According to NOAA, an average hurricane season produces about 12 named storm, which include 6 becoming hurricanes and three of those becoming major hurricanes.

They cite El Niño suppressing the intensity of the hurricane season this year. The prediction center said it will update the outlook in August right before the season’s peak.

The Atlantic hurricane season starts in June 1 and extends to November 30.

