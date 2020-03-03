The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down near downtown Nashville early Tuesday morning.

The tornado reportedly stayed on the ground into Hermitage, about 10 miles east of the city.

News outlets report the storm was expected to bring an isolated tornado, damaging winds and large hail. Heavy rain was expected to impact Gulf Coast states over the next several days.

WTVF reporter Chris Conte tweeted a video of the newscast announcing that the tornado was hitting the station.

Conte also tweeted photos saying Nashville had taken a "direct hit" and that the downtown was "devastated."

Multiple people tweeted videos and photos of the storm and its aftermath.

A producer for WTVF tweeted a photo she said showed that the tornado had taken a chunk off a building.



There was no immediate confirmed reports of injuries.

This is a developing story. More details to come.