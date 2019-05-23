Aurora Packing Company, Inc. is recalling about 62,112 pounds of raw beef products that may have been contaminated with E. coli, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recalled products were packaged on April 19, 2019 with the bear establishment number “EST. 788.”

The issue was discovered during some random sample testing, there have been no reported health problems because of the recalled products.

More than 40 types of beef are included in the recall and were shipped nationwide for distribution, to see view the entire list click here.

According to FSIS, E. coli O157:H7 is a deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps. Most people can recover within a week, but children under five and older adults can develop a kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS).

FSIS is urging consumers to safely prepare all their meats and only consume them if they’ve been cooked to 165 degrees.

RELATED: Purely Elizabeth recalls granola products for possibly containing plastic, glass or rocks

RELATED: Baby food makers recalled after 300 reports of glass bowls shattering