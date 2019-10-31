Country music singer Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, announced the birth of their first child on Wednesday.

Brown posted on his Instagram page a photo of the happy family and the name of their daughter: Kingsley Rose Brown.

The post also bears "KB3" -- a note that all three members of the family have the same first and last initials.

The announcement was met with lots of "congratulations" wishes and heart emojis.

