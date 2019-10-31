If someone calls you or leaves you a voicemail threatening to suspend or cancel your social security number, it's a scam. Hang up and don't call back.

It's worth saying again

Pass it on to your family and friends.

The Internal Revenue Service last week sent out a reminder about this scam which is used to get you to return a robocall voicemail.

The IRS says the scammer may claim you owe overdue taxes and add the threat about suspending or canceling your social security number. The agency reminds you to never give out personal information over the phone unless you are positive the caller is legitimate. If you have any doubts at all, hang up.

The IRS says it and it's authorized collection agencies will never do any of the following;

Call to demand immediate payment using a specific payment method such as a prepaid debit card, gift card or wire transfer.

Ask a taxpayer to make a payment to a person or organization other than the U.S. Treasury.

Threaten to immediately bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups to have the taxpayer arrested for not paying.

Demand taxes be paid without giving the taxpayer the opportunity to question or appeal the amount owed.

If you receive a call saying you owe taxes when you don't think you do, report the caller ID and callback number by emailing phishing@irs.gov and write “IRS Phone Scam” in the subject line.

You should also report the call to the Federal Trade Commission and add “IRS Phone Scam” in the notes.