Workers at a small Iranian factory diligently add all 50 stars and 13 bars to American flags, and carefully imprint the Star of David on the flag of Israel. They known that all their work is destined to go up in flames.

This factory serves as a major producer for the American and Israeli flags constantly burned at pro-government rallies in the Islamic Republic.

The Associated Press reports the factory makes as many as 6,000 American, British and Israeli flags each year. They are then sent to retailers.

Iranian political hard-liners buy them for around $2 each to be stomped on, torn and ultimately set ablaze.

In this Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 photo, U.S. flags hang to dry at the Diba Parcham Khomein factory in Heshmatieh village, a suburb of Khomein city, in central Iran. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

AP

Another batch of flags is being prepared for the 41st anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution on Tuesday.

Tensions with the U.S. are the highest they've been for years following an American drone strike in Iraq that killed top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, last month.

RELATED: Canadian PM says Iran plane victims would be alive if not for US-Iran tensions

RELATED: Video: Iran police shoot at those protesting plane shootdown