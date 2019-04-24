BUFFALO, N.Y. — On the heels of a recall of its popular Rock 'n Play Sleeper, Fisher-Price now faces a pair of class action lawsuits.

The suits were filed late last week and both seek a jury trial.

One of the suits charges Fisher-Price knew the infant sleeper was "defective and dangerous...causing injury and death to children," but kept selling the products anyway.

Earlier this month, a Consumer Reports investigation linked the Rock 'n Play Sleeper to at least 32 infant and child deaths.

WGRZ reached out to Fisher-Price and its parent company, Mattel, about the class action suits. Neither immediately responded to a request for comment.