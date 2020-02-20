NEW YORK — Nearly 20 million television viewers tuned in to Thursday's Democratic presidential debate.
Nielsen says that was the biggest audience ever for a debate of Democratic candidates for president.
The feisty session was the first time that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg met his competitors in verbal combat after blanketing the airwaves with ads.
It was more than double the audience of ABC's Feb. 7 debate just before the New Hampshire primary.
RELATED: Trump, Gardner hosting rally in Colorado Springs on Thursday
RELATED: VERIFY: Fact-checking the Las Vegas Democratic debate
RELATED: Bloomberg nabs three new congressional endorsements after debate debut
RELATED: Here's how the Nevada caucuses work and why we may not have a result Saturday
RELATED: Protesters interrupt Joe Biden at debate over immigration policies