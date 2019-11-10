Walt Disney Studios has unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming "Jungle Cruise" movie, which promises the "adventure of a lifetime."

The movie, based on Disney's Jungle Cruise attraction, features Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson taking on the riverboat captain duties. He's enlisted by Emily Blunt's character, Lily Houghton, to get her and her brother passage up the river to find a tree in the Amazon that possesses healing powers.

The trailer includes a number of jokes straight from the classic Disney ride that fans are sure to recognize, including a moment at the "Eighth Wonder of the World"...the backside of water.

The trailer is the first footage publicly released from the film, outside of some clips shown to fans at the D23 Expo earlier this Summer.

It's not the first time Disney has tried to find box office success by using one of their park attractions, but results have been mixed. So far, there have been five different "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies. But that Disney movie magic didn't quite translate for "The Haunted Mansion" in 2003 and "The Country Bears" in 2002.

"Jungle Cruise" arrives in theaters on July 24, 2020.

On Friday, Disney also released a new poster for the movie.