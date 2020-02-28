A nine-piece dining set sold only at Costco is being recalled because the chairs can break. There have been nearly 200 reports of it happening.

The recall is for 8,560 units of the Whalen Bayside Furnishings 9-Piece dining sets. It is one table and eight chairs. The table is gray and measure 92 inches long and expands to 110 inches long with the removable leaf. The dining chairs are ready to assemble with gray fabric upholstered seats.

The UPC number for the Dining Set is 764053530869. The Model Number CSC9PD-9-R1 is printed on the Bayside Furnishings label sewn underneath the chair seat.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been 178 reports of the chairs breaking, but no injuries.

Consumers are urged to stop using the dining set and contact Whalen for a full refund. Customers can contact Whalen toll-free at 833-205-0936 from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm PT Monday to Friday or go to this recall notice page on its website.

