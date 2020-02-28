Wall Street futures early Friday morning indicated another big sell-off in store for the markets as fears from the spread of coronavirus continue to threaten commerce. It comes a day after the Dow Jones lost 1,190.95 points -- the second thousand-point drop this week.

Dow Jones futures Friday were down 286 points. The S&P 500 was down 35 and the Nasdaq was down 118.

All three indices on Thursday entered what is called "correction" territory -- meaning they are down 10% from their recent highs. While that big a drop is scary, corrections are fairly regular occurrences. Some traders even see them as healthy, helping to eliminate froth that may have built up after a long run higher. But fear is high this correction may worsen into a bear market -- a drop of 20%.

Asian markets continued their freefall Friday. Tokyo's benchmark fell by 4% and Shanghai, Seoul and Sydney all fell by about 3%.

The deepening global rout is fueled by fears the spreading virus that emerged in China in December will derail global trade and other industries. Investors had appeared confident governments were bringing the outbreak under control, but forecasters warned such optimism likely was premature.

A growing list of major companies are issuing profit warnings and say factory shutdowns in China are disrupting supply chains. They say travel bans and other anti-disease measures also are hurting Chinese consumer spending.