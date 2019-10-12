Chile's air force says it lost radio contact with a transport plane carrying 38 people on a flight to the country's base in Antarctica. It says the military has declared an alert and activated a search and rescue team.

The C-130 Hercules carried 17 crew members and 21 passengers. The personnel were to check on a floating fuel supply line and other equipment at the Chilean base.

The air force says the plane took off at 4:55 p.m. from the southern city of Punta Arenas and radio contact was lost at 6:13 p.m. It says weather was good at the time.