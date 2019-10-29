WASHINGTON — Mylan Pharmaceuticals has initiated a voluntary recall nationwide of the tablet form of one of their lots of the anti-anxiety medication Alprazolam.

The company said that the recall is "due to the potential presence of foreign substance." In a press release on their website, Mylan said, "the remote risk of infection to a patient cannot be ruled out."

Alprazolam tablets are prescribed to aid in the management of anxiety disorder and is commonly sold under the brand name Xanax. The company says that the batch in question was distributed in bottles of 500 tablets, in the U.S., between July 2019 and August 2019.

Mylan has notified distributors who received the drug batch that is being recalled to immediately examine inventory and discontinue distributing tablets from these bottles. Mylan has asked pharmacies and distributors to identify customers who might have obtained the tablets, and to provide a list of these customers by email within 10 business days.

If you believe you have some of the recalled tablets of Alprazolam, you are instructed to contact Stericycle at 1-888-843-0255 to find out how you should return the pills.