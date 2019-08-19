Editor's note: The video above is from July 2019 when the first recall was announced.

Another brand of pig ear dog treats is under a nationwide recall because of the potential for salmonella contamination that can not only make dogs sick, but also affect humans who come in contact with the treats. It comes amid an outbreak that has sickened at least 127 people in 33 states.

The new recall is for Chef Toby Pig Ears Treats. They were distributed nationwide by Dog Goods USA LLC. The company says it bought the pig ears from a single supplier in Brazil from September 2018 through August 2019. The company says the Food and Drug Administration tested pig ears from the supplier in Brazil and one sample tested positive for salmonella.

This follows two similar recalls in July. The FDA and CDC urged consumers last month to not buy or feed their dogs pig ear treats due to the ongoing concern.

FDA

Anyone who bought Chef Toby Pig Ears Treats are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a refund. The lot numbers to look for are:

428590

278989

087148

224208

1168723

428590

222999

074599

1124053

226884

578867

224897

1234750

444525

1106709

215812

230273

224970

585246

327901

052248

210393

217664

331199

225399

867680

050273

881224

424223

225979

431724

226340

880207

334498

While they are meant to give to dogs, humans have been getting sick from handling the treats and from not properly washing areas that came in contact with the treats.

The CDC says people with a salmonella infection may have diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Most people recover without treatment, the CDC said. But, you should contact your doctor to be safe if you think you are infected.

Some dogs with salmonella infection may not look sick, according to the CDC. Dogs with a salmonella infection usually have diarrhea. Sick animals may seem more tired, may vomit or have a fever. If you see these signs, you're urged to contact your veterinarian as a precaution.