LONDON, UK — Prince William and his wife, Kate, have released three new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fourth birthday Thursday.

Kensington Palace said the photos were taken by Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, in April at Kensington Palace in London and at the family's country home in Norfolk.

Charlotte is the royal couple's middle child, between 5-year-old Prince George and 1-year-old Prince Louis.

She is fourth in the line of succession for the British throne, after her grandfather, Prince Charles; her father, William; and her brother George.

This undated photo provided by Kensington Palace on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, and taken by Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, shows Princess Charlotte at their home in Norfolk, England, to mark her fourth birthday on Thursday. (Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via AP, over Getty Images background)

AP and Getty Images

