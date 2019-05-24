Pop star Adam Levine will be leaving the singing competition show "The Voice" after 16 seasons as a coach.

Carson Daly, host of the popular NBC show, made the announcement on "The Today Show" Friday.

"Adam Levine, our beloved coach and friend, has decided to leave 'The Voice,'" Daly said.

Former coach Gwen Stefani is returning to the show to replace Levine, Daly said.

The former "Maroon 5" singer and one of the show's original coaches won the show three times. Fans enjoyed his playful relationship with frenemy and fellow coach Blake Shelton.