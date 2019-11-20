Fans of "Lizzie McGuire" were thrilled to hear the Disney Channel original series would be rebooted for Disney+, with Hilary Duff reprising her title role. Fans were then ecstatic to hear That Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas would join her to play Lizzie's original family. Fans now have something new to celebrate, because Adam Lamberg is returning to reprise his role as Gordo, Lizzie's best friend.

"Gordo was an essential piece of the puzzle to what made the original 'Lizzie McGuire' so authentic and beloved," said Duff in a statement. In addition to reprising her starring role, Duff is executive producer of the new series. "I couldn't imagine the series without him. I can't wait for fans to see what he's up to 15 years later and how he fits into Lizzie's adult world."

RELATED: Disney Plus user accounts already found on hacking sites

RELATED: Disney Plus hits 10M subscribers in 1 day

RELATED: Disney+ has launched: Here's what's available

The new series will pick up as Lizzie McGuire is poised to turn 30. She's working as an interior designer in New York city and is supposedly living her dream life. However, things aren't always what they appear. As Lizzie goes through her quarter-life crisis, new and old characters, including her beloved animated alter-ego will help her navigate adulthood.

Duff and Lamberg announced his return in a video posted to Disney+'s social media accounts. The new streaming service launched earlier this month and hit 10M subscribers in just one day.

Disney invested billions in the service, which costs $7 a month or $70 a year. Along with the "Lizzie McGuire" reboot, the service is set to release a plethora of original programming, including several shows that will tie in to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.