YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Federal authorities say six people have pleaded guilty to charges involving a $48 million Medicaid fraud scheme involving an Ohio addiction services company.

Among those who entered pleas Friday in Youngstown was 39-year-old Ryan Sheridan, of Leetonia, the owner of Braking Point Recovery Center, which operated drug and alcohol rehabilitation facilities outside Youngstown and Columbus.

Prosecutors said Braking Point between January 2015 and October 2017 falsely billed Medicaid nearly 135,000 times. They say those claims included inflated costs for services, billing for patients who hadn't been medically diagnosed and case management services for patients working out at Sheridan's gym.

Authorities want Sheridan to forfeit $3 million, properties he owns in several Ohio counties and replica movie vehicles.

A message seeking comment was left Saturday with Sheridan's attorney.