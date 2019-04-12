ATLANTA — For the first-time-ever Atlanta will be the official home for the 2019 Miss Universe competition!

Last month, we announced the show would be recorded live at Tyler Perry Studios.

Steve Harvey will host the global event that features women from more than 90 countries compete for the Miss Universe crown across categories including interview, personal statement, evening gown and swimsuit.

The show will end with reigning champion Catriona Gray of the Philippines crowning her successor.

Here's the info you need to know about Miss Universe 2019 in Atlanta:

How do I get tickets to Miss Universe 2019?

The tickets are sold out, but if any becomes available. You would be able to find them on this site here

How can I watch the Miss Universe competition on television?

The show will air live from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta on December 8 at 7PM ET on FOX and entirely in Spanish on Telemundo.

What are the events leading up to Miss Universe 2019?

Friday, December 7, 2019 MISS UNIVERSE National Costume Show (NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)

Location: Marriott Marquis

Contestants will appear on stage in an elaborate costume that represents their country.

Saturday, December 7: Children’s Christmas Parade

TIME: 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Location: Peachtree Street at 16th Street

Miss Universe Catriona Gray will be appearing in the Atlanta Christmas Parade, a special event put on by Atlanta Children’s Hospital and the largest holiday parade in the Southeast.

Sunday, December 8: MISS UNIVERSE 2019 Red Carpet

TIME: 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Join 11Allive’s The A-Scene streaming live from the Red Carpet event featuring host Steve Harvey, reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray, Miss Universe 2019 musical talent, judges and celebrity guests.

Miss Universe contestants in Atlanta

