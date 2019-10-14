SAN DIEGO — Dating back to 1882, San Diego High School has a rich history, and now they have rich coffee, too. In this Zevely Zone, I popped in on the school's Caver Coffee Crew to taste their brew - and solve a mystery about their name.

"OK, phones away, suit up, let's go," said Marisol Dueñas. "Let's go chop, chop."

Marisol is an education specialist from the School of Business and Leadership.

At San Diego High School, the coffee gets you going and so do their self-starting students who are non-traditional learners.

"When it gets really busy, it gets busy," said student Gael Beltran who is a senior.

"They do it themselves," said Marisol. "They are self-sufficient. They are awesome. We don't have to do anything but sit back and watch them run the show."

Marisol says the Caver Coffee Crew knows the customer is always right.

"Do you ever get any of those high maintenance orders?" I asked.

"Yes," said Marisol laughing.

Sometimes they receive orders for drinks like "the Cadillac" that has coffee, hot chocolate and three French vanillas., because what doesn't kill a student makes them stronger.

I ordered a very difficult drink.

"I'm going to take a no whip, no sugar, no foam, tall caramel macchiato latte with half a Splenda," I said.

The student taking my order laughed, "What? So, that's a coffee right?"

I ordered a difficult drink that made their ears perk up and while waiting stirred up even more trouble by reading an a email recently sent to me by News 8 viewer Gary Cantrell.

"'Hey Jeff, I don't know if this qualifies as one of your segments, but how did San Diego High School come up with the name the Cavers?'" I read.

As the coffee was delivered to faculty members and staff, I started asking tough questions about their tough mascot. How did they become the Cavers?

"Can I get back to you on this?" said one teacher.

"I guess it was a tunnel from the front of the school to the back of the school," said a staff member.

"We used to be called the 'Cavemen' but they changed it to Cavers because we have women too that can be Cavers," said another staff member.

At the school's history center, we found out more than a century ago ,the football team ran through a dark tunnel to take the field and looked like a bunch of cavemen.

"It was the hallway coming into the football field - it looked like a cave - so they called them the Cavers," said another staff member in the attendance office.

It's interesting what you can learn over a morning cup of Joe.

"Some people are not morning people so it brings them a little more joy to their day," said student Edwin Arjona.

Students are learning a strong cup of coffee and firm handshake go a long way in this world.

"It's the best," said a staffer sipping her hot coffee. "I am telling you, it makes my day."

When the coffee is this good, even a caveman like me can forgive getting my order wrong.

"That's black coffee," I said with a smile. "I think I deserved that."

The Caver Coffee Crew is learning transitional skills that will help them find employment after graduation. The students come up with a business plan, business name, logo, and website. The program is in its fourth year and teaches students about social skills, work etiquette and owning a business.