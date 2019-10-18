SAN DIEGO — San Diego tends to stay the same from season to season, but there are places like Julian that look the part when fall arrives.

Back in 1994, News 8's Larry Himmel explored an orchard where the owners rented out apple trees. Renters picked their own apples, and made their own cider on antique presses.

When News 8 posted that story online, some pointed out that a yellow pickup truck from Larry's story, seen parked in front of the Julian Drug Store, is still in the same spot on Main Street, 25 years later.

News 8's photojournalist Colleen Murphy brings us the story behind why it is still there after all these years.