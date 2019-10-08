SAN DIEGO — A community vigil to honor last week's El Paso shooting victims got underway Sunday evening in Balboa Park. The two-hour event was organized to remember the 22 people killed on Aug. 3 when a gunman entered an El Paso Walmart and began shooting.

"We wanted to express our grief and be there for the community," Jessica Yanez Perez, a vigil organizer, said. "As a border city with strong Latino heritage, we stand with El Paso and grieve with them."

Orgnaziers said the "El Paso Strong Vigil" event held outside the Centro Cultural de la Raza in Balboa Park would feature community speakers, a prayer vigil and biographies of the victims killed in the mass shooting.

"This event is an opportunity to bring the community together as we mourn, remember and hopefully, in time, heal," Perez said. "It's our shared responsibility to speak out against white supremacy and intolerance, and to build an America where all of us are safe."

A traditional mariachi band was also asked to perform at the vigil and attendees were asked to bring candles and posters, Perez said.