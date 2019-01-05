SAN DIEGO — It was a solemn afternoon outside of UC San Diego’s Geisel Library, where Jewish students, joined by friends and a community of students of other faiths, held a vigil to honor the victims of Saturday’s shooting at Chabad of Poway Synagogue on Tuesday.

“As a community, it’s important we don’t step down, that we don’t let fear make ourselves hide who we are,” said Jewish student leader Sharon Basch.

UC San Diego Hillel, a Jewish nonprofit that serves and supports college students across the country, organized the vigil at the Silent Tree in front of the Geisel Library.

RELATED: Community vigil held for Chabad of Poway synagogue shooting victims at Poway High School

Rabbi Eric Ertel, Executive Director of the San Diego Jewish Experience, says it’s especially important for college students to know they have a community here at school.

“It’s a time they’re away from families, they’re away from their normal support system, so it’s just so important to have them together, to give them a framework to discuss and talk about their different issues,” said Rabbi Ertel.

Students of all faiths joined in, showing solidarity.

“To be on my campus where sometimes I do feel scared, where after the shooting I feel scared, to be here in the center of campus and have people here I wouldn’t necessarily expect to be here... The reach of something like this is so far, and it’s comforting,” said Basch.

RELATED: ‘I’m kind of numb to it’ | San Diego synagogue shooting sparks grief, anger

Comforting yet still frightening some say, that this happened so close to home where, until now, they say they felt safe.

“Unfortunately, it’s losing its impact because it’s becoming so regular but then that becomes the impact. This is becoming the norm,” said UCSD student Bianca Kermani.

Rabbi Ertel says the message is that it is no longer time to sit back and be passive. Communities must join together to take action on something, even if it’s small, to prevent something like this in the future.

RELATED: Funeral held for Lori Kaye, the woman killed in Chabad of Poway synagogue shooting