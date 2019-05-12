SAN DIEGO — They say money doesn’t grow on trees, but Thursday night a San Diego company will use designer trees to raise money for Rady Children’s Hospital. Beautiful one-of-a-kind Christmas trees will be up for auction at Tree of Dreams.

Sarah Booher from the Rady Children’s Foundation and Elizabeth Carmichael of ECOhouse Architecture stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the importance of the sixth annual Tree of Dreams charity event. They also brought a fun project showcasing how to make an artful ornament.

What: Sixth annual Tree of Dreams benefiting Rady Children's Hospital

When: Thursday, Dec. 5 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Thompson Design Showroom located at 6618 Federal Boulevard in San Diego

Cost: $20