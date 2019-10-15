JULIAN, Calif. — Fall may look like any other season in most of San Diego, but in far East County one mountain town certainly looks the part as it celebrates autumn with an abundance of apples. Over the years, News 8 has traveled the winding road to Julian for apple-picking, cider-pressing and pie-eating.

But we must warn you, don’t watch these vintage videos on an empty stomach.

In the fall of 1978, News 8’s Janine Tartaglia explored the apple harvest in Julian speaking to farmers about apple-picking and cider-making. The vibrant colors of the season could be seen on the town’s golden hillsides and in trees speckled with ripe red fruit. A farmer by the name of Bud Farmer showed off his cider shed and roadside fruit stand where he sold lots of local goodies.

In 1979, News 8’s Shirley Clum looked at the tradition of celebrating fall during the apple harvest in Julian. What was once recognized with one weekend of festivities known as “Apple Days” had become a month-long celebration when San Diegans flocked to the area. Other autumn crops included pears and pumpkins, but apples ruled the season – then and now.

In 1981, News 8’s Bridget Asaro visited Julian for an “Apple Days” weekend and found apple-lovers buying up bags of fruit, cider, and, of course, plenty of apple pie. Visitors said they enjoyed the small town feel of the area and visiting the quaint shops but at the end of the day it was the pie that most came for and left with – including Bridget whose arms were loaded with several boxes when she headed back to San Diego.

Autumn in 1994 brought a unique flavor to apple season in Julian. News 8’s Larry Himmel explored an orchard where the owners rented out trees to those who wanted their own taste of the sweet life – without buying the whole farm. The renters would pick from their designated tree and press their own cider using antique presses. Larry tried his hand at pressing and found it to be a difficult task. The rentable trees went for $50 - $85 a piece and each renter was entitled to all the apples their tree produced that season – anywhere from two to six bushels.