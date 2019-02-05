SAN DIEGO — Born in Oceanside, California, Junior Seau is a legend in San Diego for his work both on and off the football field. Junior entered the National Football League in 1990 after he was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the first round.

Junior became one of the most prominent Charger players for his powerhouse performances and his involvement in the San Diego community. Over the years News 8 covered Junior’s stellar career and his work with the Junior Seau Foundation. Sadly, we also had to cover Junior’s passing on May 2, 2012 and the outpouring of emotions that came from the community after.

Seven years later, we remember Junior for his infectious smile, the big plays he made and his even bigger heart. Enjoy these memories of #55 from early in his career all the way through the legacy he left behind.

In May of 1993, News 8's Rick Powers sat down with Chargers linebacker Junior Seau to talk about the San Diego native's endeavors off the professional football field. The NFL Pro Bowler talked about the Junior Seau Foundation which he had formed the year before and said he wanted to use his platform to do good for the community. Junior also shared his new clothing brand "Say Ow Gear." But the biggest venture Junior was undertaking in 1993 was becoming a father for the second time and the football star beamed as he talked about growing his family.

Just months before his passing in 2012, Junior Seau celebrated the 20th anniversary of his charity foundation. NFL stars including Marcus Allen, John Carney, Warren Moon, and Dermontti Dawson, and longtime San Diego broadcaster C.S. Keys were on hand to talk about Seau's work in the community especially supporting local children.

San Diego football fans suffered a heartbreaking loss on May 2, 2012 when Oceanside native and former Chargers linebacker Junior Seau was discovered dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his home. As Junior's family shared their raw emotions, fans gathered to share in their grief. News 8's Jeff Zevely reported from the scene that day where he spoke to many who said they felt like they knew Junior and shared how much he would be missed.

After the passing of legendary linebacker Junior Seau, fans packed Qualcomm Stadium to honor the former Charger, and San Diego native, at a public memorial. News 8's Alicia Summers was on hand for the event on May 11, 2012 which included speeches by football Hall of Famer Dan Fouts, former Charger coach Bobby Ross, then mayor Jerry Sanders, and Junior's one-time teammate LaDainian Tomlinson.