SAN DIEGO —

San Diego is no stranger to big concert performances. Just this week our fair city has seen tour stops by The Black Keys, Cold War Kids and Sleater Kinney - and this weekend the first Wonderfront Music Fest will feature over 100 acts on 10 stages in across the downtown area.

Our News 8 archives are a treasure trove of classic concert footage from decades past. From hard rock to pop we’ve gathered a few vintage videos of some big shows from the 1970s, ‘80s, and ‘90s to treat music fans to sounds of the past.

Kick on the surround sound and enjoy these concert clips from yesteryear.

Eclectic rock band Chicago graced the stage at the San Diego Sports Arena (now known as the Pechanga Arena) on Nov. 20, 1977 and News 8 was there. Our reporter noted the band had been together for 10 years - “a long time by rock music standards.” Who knew 40 years later the band would still be active – with three original members – and have tour dates slated for spring 2020.

The Man-i-low himself came to San Diego in September 1981 playing several of his hits for an adoring audience. After the show the singer-songwriter sat down for an interview with News 8 discussing his popularity and what he believed to be the keys to his success. At that time, he’d had 15 consecutive Top 10 hit songs on the charts. This clip also includes footage of one of the pop icon’s many popular tunes, “Can’t Smile Without You.” These days Barry Manilow is still going strong with a residency at Westgate Las Vegas and he recently announced UK tour dates for 2020.

In the spring of 1988, fans young and old turned out to see The Beach Boys in concert at Jack Murphy Stadium (now known as SDCCU Stadium) following a San Diego Padres game. News 8 spoke to the band’s co-founder Mike Love and asked how long the Beach Boys would be playing. “As long as we’re healthy and enjoy what we’re doing,” he answered. Love must still enjoy the gig as he continues touring under The Beach Boys name and has tour dates scheduled through summer 2020. This throwback video includes snippets of several of the band’s classic songs including “California Girls” and “Sloop John B.”

Hard rockers Guns N’ Roses made a stop in San Diego in early 1992 for two shows just a few months after releasing the celebrated albums “Use Your Illusion” I and II. On night one, the band played for a sold-out crowd at the San Diego Sports Arena from after midnight until nearly 3 a.m. - but fans didn’t seem to mind the late-night show. “It’s hard to think that this band is gonna continue,” said one local radio DJ before the show.

Eagles played Jack Murphy Stadium in the summer of 1994 drawing crowds that included long-time fans and new generations of listeners. “Generation X was ready to rock out with the Woodstock generation,” quipped News 8 reporter Larry Himmel. The “When Hell Freezes Over Tour” marked the first time the band had played together in 14 years. Our clip features bits of Eagles favorites including “Hotel California” and “New Kid in Town.” In 2020, Eagles will return to the stage with the “Hotel California Tour” in which they plan to play the album in its entirety with a full orchestra.