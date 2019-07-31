DEL MAR, Calif. — A third horse died at Del Mar during a training exercise Monday morning, according to the California Horse Racing Board.

Bowl of Soul, a three-year-old filly trained by Bob Baffert and owned by Spendthrift Farm, sustained an injury to her right hind fetlock while training Monday morning, July 29, at Del Mar, necessitating euthanasia that same morning, according to Mike Marten with the California Horse Racing Board.

Nearly two weeks ago, two horses died at the Del Mar Fairgrounds race track after colliding during a training session.

The two horses, three-year-old Carson Valley and two-year-old Charge A Bunch, collided after Charge A Bunch unseated jockey Geovanni Franco, then turned sharply and ran in the wrong direction before colliding with Carson Valley, who was training alongside two other horses, and completing a workout for jockey Assael Espinoza

The horse deaths come at a time when the public is now paying a closer attention to horse racing after the deaths at racetracks – including the devastating winter season that left dozens of horses dead at Santa Anita.