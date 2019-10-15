EL CAJON, Calif. — Three thieves were captured on surveillance video stealing the Double S Tack and Feed’s 12-feet high, nearly 400-pound horse statue in El Cajon.

Rita Gallant is the owner of Double S Tack and Feed in El Cajon. In the early hours of October 2, the three thieves stole the huge horse statue outside her store.

“There is so much they could take here, and they come in and take the one thing that is super special to the store. It is a horrible feeling, in the pit of your stomach that it is gone. This is really tight knit community,” she said.

The well-known piece of art is worth at least a few thousand dollars, according to Gallant.

“It is wrought iron. It is very detailed,” she said.

Surveillance cameras captured one of the suspects on the property.

“He does not flinch when the motion sensor goes on. Obviously, he has been here before. He almost looks up at the light for a second,” said Gallant.

Although it is hard to see, another camera captured a tiny image of a truck carrying two men.

“The truck and trailer pull in at 2:05 a.m., and the two guys get out, jump the fence join the third one. The three of them hoist it over the fence and onto the trailer and pull out,” said Gallant.

Gallant believes the thieves planned out their theft well in advance because the thieves were in and out in just minutes. She also believes the metal rods holding the statue in the ground must have been removed ahead of time.

Gallant posted about the stolen statue on her Facebook page, and it has been shared nearly 400 times.

“When you are looking at a video and seeing an intruder coming in, it does not make you feel safe and I always felt safe here,” she said.

Gallant said she doesn’t believe the statue was sold for scrap metal because she’s called some of them and they told her metal transactions need to be logged, and there is a 30 day hold before it can be sold.

Gallant just wants the statue back.

Anyone with information is asked to call El Cajon Police.