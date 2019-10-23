LA MESA, Calif. — Sharp Grossmont Hospital held their annual Halloween therapy pet parade on Wednesday with costumed dogs delivering treats to cancer patients. The dogs gathered in front of the hospital before traveling through the hospital’s cancer center with the aim of bringing smiles to chemotherapy patients.

The hospital has held the event each year since 2013, according to the hospital’s marketing and communications senior specialist Denise Mosgrove. She says the patients love seeing the dogs who provide a cheerful break in what can often be challenging days for patients who are battling illness.

RELATED: Trick or treat on India Street

RELATED: Parents of kids with autism introduce blue Halloween candy buckets

“There’s always lots of smiles when they visit,” Mosgrove said via email.

The therapy dogs came dressed in a variety of super hero costumes including Bat Girl, Wonder Woman, and Superman.

Therapy dogs in Halloween costumes deliver treats to cancer patients in La Mesa Barbara Bradbury has been dressing up with the therapy dogs for four years. Milagra, Taz and BJ get ready for their parade through the hospital's cancer center Patient Basilio Moreno gets a visit from Bat Girl (BJ) Patient Tom Walker was all smiles during his visit by Wonder Woman (Milagra) and Superman (Taz) Barbara Bradbury had a treat of her own, sharing with staff that she is now in remission

Sharp patient Barbara Bradbury has dressed up with the dogs for the past four years and this year came as a hippie wearing a sign that read "Peace, brother." Mosgrove said she was happy to report that Barbara shared that she is now in remission.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital has the largest therapy pet program in the Sharp HealthCare system, according to Mosgrove.